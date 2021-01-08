Herman Edward “Ed” Yeager, 56-year-old Langley, Oklahoma resident, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was born on August 25, 1964 in Kansas to Herman Cecil Yeager, Jr., and Sandra Kay (Hawkins) Yeager-Hohenwalde. Ed was a 1982 graduate of Norris High School in Firth, NE. He married Julie Kay (Oltman) on August 13, 1988 in Lincoln, NE. Ed was employed by the State of Nebraska at the Lincoln Regional Center for nearly 35 years, he retired on June 12, 2020. He and Julie moved to Langley, Oklahoma near Grand Lake of the Cherokee's. Ed loved to hunt, fish, off-roading, jeeping, camping, and life around the lake. He enjoyed making people laugh with his witty comebacks, cooking (meals on wheels) for his friends and family. Ed was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hickman, NE.