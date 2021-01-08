Herman Edward “Ed” Yeager
August 25, 1964 - January 5, 2021
Herman Edward “Ed” Yeager, 56-year-old Langley, Oklahoma resident, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was born on August 25, 1964 in Kansas to Herman Cecil Yeager, Jr., and Sandra Kay (Hawkins) Yeager-Hohenwalde. Ed was a 1982 graduate of Norris High School in Firth, NE. He married Julie Kay (Oltman) on August 13, 1988 in Lincoln, NE. Ed was employed by the State of Nebraska at the Lincoln Regional Center for nearly 35 years, he retired on June 12, 2020. He and Julie moved to Langley, Oklahoma near Grand Lake of the Cherokee's. Ed loved to hunt, fish, off-roading, jeeping, camping, and life around the lake. He enjoyed making people laugh with his witty comebacks, cooking (meals on wheels) for his friends and family. Ed was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hickman, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents. The family includes his wife Julie of the home, brothers, Tim Yeager (Karen) of Dardanelle, Arkansas, Jerry Yeager, Sr. (Diana) of Martell, NE, mother and father in-law, Duane and Sherial Oltman, brother in-law, Todd Oltman, nieces and nephews, Tim Yeager, Jr., Matt Moore, Jenny Hignite (Jordan), Jerry Yeager, Jr. (Amber), James Yeager, Kelsi Durbin, and his four-legged family, Angus and Riley the family pets.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home Chapel at 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE, Visitation with family from 9:00-11:00 with Pastor Ron Drury officiating services. Interment will follow at the Roca Cemetery in Roca, NE. Online condolences may be made at www.highsmithfh.com or the funeral home Facebook page. Arrangements in Oklahoma are under the care of the Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral and Cremation Services of Vinita. Arrangements and Services in Nebraska are under the care of the Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. www.bmlfh.com