Herbert C. G. Kasten
November 8, 1931 - September 30, 2020

Herbert C. G. Kasten, 88, Greenwood, passed away September 30, 2020. Born November 8, 1931 in rural Greenwood, NE to Harry and Amanda (Olson) Kasten. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired farmer.

Family members include his wife Bertha; sons Kenneth, of Ashland, Keith, of Greenwood, and Kevin, of Omaha; daughter Kathryn, of Hastings; granddaughter Charlotte Kasten. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Evelyn Strate.

Private family graveside service. Visitation will be from 2-5 pm Sunday (10-4-20) at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th St. In lieu of flowers memorials to CHI Health Foundation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

