Herbert C. G. Kasten

Family members include his wife Bertha; sons Kenneth, of Ashland, Keith, of Greenwood, and Kevin, of Omaha; daughter Kathryn, of Hastings; granddaughter Charlotte Kasten. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Evelyn Strate.

Private family graveside service. Visitation will be from 2-5 pm Sunday (10-4-20) at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th St. In lieu of flowers memorials to CHI Health Foundation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com