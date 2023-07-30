Henry Robert Hultquist

February, 4, 1945 – July, 23, 2023

Henry Robert Hultquist (aka Hank) was born February 4, 1945, in Omaha, NE, to Virgil and Carita (Westring) Hultquist. The family moved to Ralston in 1954.

Around 1960 he was recruited by Jerry Chalupa, Ralston High band director, to just "carry" the tuba in the marching band to balance out the brass section. Eventually he decided to actually learn to play it! At RHS he participated in band, chorus, declam and debate and the "Ram Tales" staff, graduating in 1963. He attended the University of Nebraska where he played tuba in the Cornhusker Marching Band, attending several football bowl games in the mid-1960's.

He joined the Nebraska National Guard and took Army basic training in Kentucky. Later he played tuba in the 43rd Army Band

Returning to Nebraska he managed Perky's Pizza in Lincoln where the specialty "Pizzaco" became a favorite of customers including UNL students. For a time, Hank lived in an apartment above Perky's. Known for usually being late, this was convenient as he was able to just go downstairs two minutes before opening time!

In 1970 he married Marianne Meyer. They divorced in 1974. He married Linda Barnett June 18, 1995, in Lincoln.

Strangely enough, Hank never played the violin. He worked at Dietze Music in Lincoln, where he "apprenticed" with the strings specialist, who was nearing retirement. This is how he learned the trade that would be his main career, seeing an opportunity to develop a "niche" business to serve the expanding community of local violin, viola, cello and string bass players. In 1982 he opened "The Violin Shop" in his home on R Street. As the business grew, he saw the need to expand so he opened the store at 1641 South 17th Street, which has been the home of the business ever since. In 2015 he sold the business to David Frederick, who continues to operate it to the benefit of the Lincoln strings community.

Hank loved road trips, food, reading, puns and spelling words backwards to confuse people. But music was always his first love. His favorite composer was Dmitri Shostakovich. After retirement he enjoyed playing tuba in the Waverly Community Band and the Dixie Downbeats.

It would be remiss not to mention Hank's passion for old cars. He spent hours online in pursuit of (obscure?) vehicles on eBay and took many trips to pick up his "treasures" in California and Arizona, where the climate kept older cars in better shape. He always said he intended to restore the cars, but somehow that rarely happened. He was the proud owner of 13 vehicles at the time of his passing. These included a 1979 VW Diesel Rabbit, a 2001 bright red Audi station wagon and a 1977 Dodge station wagon. (Most of these vehicles don't actually run but there was always hope he would "get to them tomorrow.")

In April of 2023 he was hospitalized with several chronic health problems. At the end of May he entered hospice care at home where he passed away on Sunday morning, July 23, 2023.

Hank is survived by Linda Barnett, his wife of 28 years and truly the love of his life; daughter, Lea Anderson (Cliff Castillo) and their son, Nestor; son, Clark Anderson; and his "favorite sister," Mary Garrison (there were no other siblings!) and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 17th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Urban Farmhouse Room, 3900 Yankee Hill Road #127, Lincoln. (Parking is in the southeast corner of the Target parking lot.)

Memorials are suggested to the Bryan Foundation Cardiac Service, 1600 South 48th St., Lincoln, NE 68506 or a charity of your choice.