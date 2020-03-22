January 3, 1947 - March 15, 2020

Henry “Rick” Richard Lutz Jr., 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away March 15, 2020. He was born to Henry and Irene (Lenhardt) Lutz on January 3, 1947 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Rick worked at Landons and Men's Wearhouse, was a Husker volleyball, football and Kansas City Chiefs fan, and was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church. He had a green thumb and enjoyed his plants and landscape work.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Amy (Jereme) Montgomery; son, Seth (Teri) Lutz of Lincoln; grandchildren, Taylor Bradley, Sam Lutz, Mason Montgomery, Riley Montgomery, Ashlyn Lutz, and Max Lutz. He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. A celebration of life service will be celebrated at a later time. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

