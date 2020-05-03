Henry “Hank” George Greff passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Hank was born on July 26, 1935, in Mott, North Dakota, to Peter and Maggie Greff. He graduated from Mott High School in 1953 and also graduated from the National School of Business, Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1954. Hank served in the Navy on the USS Ranger from 1954 to 1958. Hank was a North Star to his family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy; Sons: Patrick (Jill) Greff and Todd (Saliha) Greff and daughter, Karla (Mickey) Roscoe. He was the #1 fan of his grandchildren: Shane (Mallory) Greff, GREAT granddaughter Fiona Jane Greff, Julia Greff (fiancé Jordan Jones); Anne Greff Conley (Jarrod); Peter Greff, Taylor Roscoe (boyfriend Ryan Jones), and Grant Roscoe. A celebration of Hank's life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.bmlfh.com