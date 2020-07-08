Henry F. Wellensiek
Henry F. Wellensiek

March 2, 1923 - July 4, 2020

Henry F. Wellensiek, 97 of Syracuse, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1923 to Henry C. & Louise (Schacht) Wellensiek. Henry married Marilyn Eden on Feb. 15, 1950.

Survived by Wife: Marilyn Wellensiek; Children: Janice Tompkins, Karl Wellensiek, Henry C. (Cathy) Wellensiek, Lee (Sharon) Wellensiek; Grandchildren: Marc (Christine) Tompkins, Jill (Phil) Lisius, Eric Wellensiek, Louise (Taylor) Ryle; 6 Great-Grandchildren; Step grandchildren: PJ Bryant, Aaron (Erica) Bryant; 6 Step Great-Grandchildren; Sister-in-law: Hilda Wellensiek; also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his Parents, Daughter-in-law: Denise Wellensiek, 1 Brother and 5 Sisters.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 2:00 P.M. and will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10th from 9 A.M. - 9 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

