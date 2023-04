Visitation: 2:00 - 4:00 PM Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Metcalf Funeral Home Firth Chapel, 309 Nemaha Street, Firth, NE. Funeral: 11:00 AM Monday, May 1, 2023 at Reformed Church of Holland, 22005 S. 96th Street, Hickman, NE. Prior Burial: 10:00 AM Monday, May 1, 2023 at Holland Cemetery, 9105 Panama Road, Hickman, NE. Memorials to Reformed Church of Holland or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com