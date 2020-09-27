× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 16, 1936 – September 24, 2020

Henrietta Armstrong Davis, previously known as Henrietta Amelia Armstrong September 16, 1936 – September 24, 2020. Henrietta “Henny” was born in Fort Mill, South Carolina, daughter of Richard Henry Armstrong and Mattie Mae Few. Henny grew up and was raised in Greenville, South Carolina, where she graduated from Greenville High School, attended Winthrop College, and later graduated from Greenville Nursing School, obtaining her Nursing Degree (RN) in 1959. She was President of the South Carolina State Student Nurses Association from 1958-1959.

On January 8, 1959, Henny met her lifelong partner via a blind date, Jerome C. Davis, later marrying in Fort Donaldson, South Carolina on June 18, 1960. Henny and Jerry relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska, in August 1960, where they had and raised their 5 boys; Richard, Matthew, John, Daniel, and Timothy. She worked full-time as an RN for 37 years before retiring in 1996.

Henny enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, traveling, playing Bridge with her friends, music and playing the organ at St. Teresa's Catholic Church.