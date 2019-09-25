September 12, 1933 - September 4, 2019
Helene Richards, 85, of Lincoln, passed away September 4, 2019. Born September 12, 1933, to Max Josef Drechsler and Margarita (Korber) Drechsler, in Forchheim, Germany. Worked at Woodman Accident & Life for 30 years. Loved traveling and spending winters in Arizona with many friends.
Preceded in death by her daughter Linda and husband of 60 years, Lawrence. Survived by daughter Diane (Stephen) Johnson, grandson Blake of Denver, granddaughter Lauren, Fort Collins, sister Elizabeth, Nuremberg, Germany.
Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am., Saturday, 9/28 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. In lieu of flowers send donations to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences can be left at www. Lincolnfh.com
