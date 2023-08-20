Helene Krivosha

April 11, 1934 - August 17, 2023

Helene Krivosha, 1934-2023 passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023 in Naples FL surrounded by her family. Helene was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Fanny and Charles Sherman.

A consummate teacher, Helene began her career teaching second graders and continued throughout the years to become an expert in the Orton Gillingham method of instruction, teaching children, adults, and prisoners at the NE penitentiary and educating University of Nebraska football players how to read.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Helene was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Helene and Norman met each other when Helene's mother Fanny heard there was a new Jewish boy in town and invited Norman to live with them. Helene was an avid knitter, designing her own beautiful suits and making sweaters for her family. She was a consummate cook and loved to entertain. Her runzas and chocolate chip cookies are still legendary and are legacies prized by her children and grandchildren. She supported her husband Norman in everything he did and travelled with him, literally, to the ends of the earth. Helene loved her family and was enormously proud of her husband, children and grandchildren. Above all else, she valued family and loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great children.

She is also survived by her daughters, Terri Krivosha (Rabbi Hayim Herring), and Rhonda Hauser (Adam Hauser). Her grandchildren, Avi Herring (Shaina), Tamar Krivosha, Micah Hauser (Priscilla Frank), and Alana Hauser, and her great-grandchildren, Noam, Liba and Orly Herring and one on the way to be born to Micah and Priscilla.

Special thanks to Rose Pryor, and Stinndy Louis Jacques, personal caregivers to Helene, the caregivers from The Key, and the nursing staff and caregivers at The Villa Memory Care Facility, the AVOW Hospice team and especially Jada McGovern from MyCareManager for the care and compassion they showed to Helene during her battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Donations in her memory can be made to Avow Hospice Naples at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 (239) 261-4404, or to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Her funeral will take place on August 20, 2023 at Hodges Funeral Home at 525 111th Avenue North, Naples, FL 34108 at 1:00 pm ET. Participation by zoom is at the following link: https://maslon.zoom.us/j/98734411784?pwd=cVdVMEJVUTlJcDFNSFhXSFVQY01Kdz09 Meeting ID: 987 3441 1784 Passcode: 364523