Helen Winter Stauffer Dr.

November 21, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Helen Winter Stauffer, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, NE, died November 21, 2019 at Harbor House in Lincoln, NE. She is survived by son, Robin (Carol) Stauffer of Fremont, NE, daughters Susan Toth of Edwardsburg, MI, Sally Vifquain of Wahoo, NE, Melody (Rodney) Chvatal of Colon, NE, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents, husband Mike Stauffer, infant son Karl and daughter-in-law Carol Hamley Stauffer.
Memorial services will be at a later date at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion. Interment will be at a later date in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.