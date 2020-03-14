January 4, 1924 - March 11, 2020
Helen Rose Kottas, 96, of Crete, formerly of Tobias, passed away March 11, 2020 in Seward. Born January 4, 1924 in Tobias, NE to Anton and Mary Stejskal. Married William J. Kotas on October 27, 1942.
She is survived by her husband, William; children and spouses: Sharon and Allen Brozovsky, Marylin and Albert Ericksen, Janice and Mark Schweer, Douglas and Dawn Kottas. 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 AM Monday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Church, Crete, NE. Rosary: 7 PM, Sunday, Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Visitation: 5 – 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kuncl Funeral Home ~ Crete
131 West 12th Street
Crete, NE 68333
Mar 15
Prayer Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
7:00PM-7:30PM
Kuncl Funeral Home ~ Crete
131 West 12th Street
Crete, NE 68333
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sacred Heart Church
515 E. 14th St
Crete, NE 68333
