January 4, 1924 - March 11, 2020

Helen Rose Kottas, 96, of Crete, formerly of Tobias, passed away March 11, 2020 in Seward. Born January 4, 1924 in Tobias, NE to Anton and Mary Stejskal. Married William J. Kotas on October 27, 1942.

She is survived by her husband, William; children and spouses: Sharon and Allen Brozovsky, Marylin and Albert Ericksen, Janice and Mark Schweer, Douglas and Dawn Kottas. 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 AM Monday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Church, Crete, NE. Rosary: 7 PM, Sunday, Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Visitation: 5 – 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

