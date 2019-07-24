January 9, 1927 - July 21, 2019
Helen Mary Salmen (Brandl) McLaughlin was born January 9, 1927 in Spencer to Elizabeth (Warnke) and John Salmen. Helen graduated from Butte High School in 1944. After high school, Helen taught country school and later moved to Omaha to work for Union Pacific railroad as a key punch operator. It was in Omaha she met Joe Brandl II. Helen and Joe married January 31, 1948 and together had nine children.
Helen and Joe owned Brandl's Café and Steakhouse in Edgar for 13 years. Many fond memories from hunters, railroaders, pilots, folks passing through, and locals of the finest home cooking in the area. Helen married Wyman (Hienie) McLaughlin on February 19, 1973 after Joe's passing in 1970. Helen also worked at the Edgar Care Center in the laundry dept for approximately 15 years. She was a very loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Helen is survived by her brother Bob (Thelma), children Chris Krull (Jim), Mary Bailey (Jay), Therese Roemmich (Tom), Susan Brandl, Beth Brandl, Joe Brandl-III (Mary Ellen), Jeff Brandl (Kim), Jim Brandl, John Brandl (Amy), Yvonne Nelson (Darrel) (step-daughter) 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 13 step-great-grandchildren and 19 step-great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation from 9 am - 7 pm Thursday, July 25, at Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Lincoln. Visitation with family 5-7 pm. Rosary at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th, Lincoln. Burial: 11 am July 27 at St. Michael's cemetery in Coleridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Madonna St. Jane de Chantal Long Term Care.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen McLaughlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.