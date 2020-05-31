Helen Mary Cain
View Comments

Helen Mary Cain

{{featured_button_text}}

April 26, 1929 - May 28, 2020

Helen Mary Cain was born on April 26, 1929 in Dakota City, NE and passed away on May 28, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, St. John's Altar Society, and the Pink Sisters.

She is survived by her children Lotus (Bruce) Southwick, Daniel Cain, Sandy Syslo, Marsha (Shayne) Johnston, Edward Cain Jr., Robert Cain, and Mary Kortus; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister Josephine Cain; and her brother John Cahill.

Mass of Christian Burial is on Tuesday June 2 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church (7601 Vine St) in Lincoln. Viewing with no family present will be on Monday June 1 from 12:00-7:00 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St) in Lincoln. There will be a rosary on Monday at 7:00 at the funeral home with social distancing being enforced. The Mass have social distancing rules and attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Memorials can be directed to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Cain, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News