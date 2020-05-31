Helen Mary Cain was born on April 26, 1929 in Dakota City, NE and passed away on May 28, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, St. John's Altar Society, and the Pink Sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial is on Tuesday June 2 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church (7601 Vine St) in Lincoln. Viewing with no family present will be on Monday June 1 from 12:00-7:00 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St) in Lincoln. There will be a rosary on Monday at 7:00 at the funeral home with social distancing being enforced. The Mass have social distancing rules and attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Memorials can be directed to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.