Helen Marie Webber, age 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020. Helen was born October 5, 1929 to Curtis and Celia (Fowler) Royse.

She is survived by children, Marsha (Fred) Wagner and Curt (Julie) Webber; son-in-law, Bart Holmquist; brother, Donald Royse of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law, Marilyn Royse of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren, Mandy Harrah of Omaha, Joshua (Rhema) Harrah of Lincoln, ReAnna (BJ) Hitz of Wahoo, Philip (Elizabeth) Webber of Fort Worth, TX, Jacob (Katie) Lind of Lincoln, and Zachery (Renae) Lind of Lincoln; 12 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phillip; daughter, Nancy Holmquist and brother, Edward Royse.