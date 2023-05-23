Helen Marie Tipton

May 20, 2023

Helen Marie Tipton, 84, of Lincoln passed away on May 20, 2023. She was born in Peoria, IL, to Chris and Goldie (Williams) Rollogas. Helen was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Daughters of Penelope and the VFW.

Family members include son Donald (Sheryl) Tipton of Douglas, WY, daughters Chris (Brian) Bitenieks of Lincoln and Heather Tipton of Lincoln; grandchildren April Oakafor, Port St. Lucie, FL, Nicole Dahl, Douglas, WY, KC Peters, Chloe Peters, Donovan Bitenieks, and Hannah Bitenieks all of Lincoln; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Visitation will be held from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the family.

