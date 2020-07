× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 28, 1932 - July 2, 2020

Helen Mae (Beezley) Meyer, 87, of Minden, NE, died July 2, 2020. Born Dec. 28, 1932, in Syracuse, NE to Thomas and Eva (Bassett) Beezley. Married Clifton “Bill” Wehrman, Jr. in 1952 and William Meyer in 1979.

Survivors: children, Jacqueline Davis, Deborah (Tom) Larson, Patricia (Marc) Skinner, C.E. “Bill” (Peg) Wehrman, III; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be later at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. Please visit www.craigfunerals.com.

