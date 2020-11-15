July 6, 1933 - November 11, 2020

Helen Louise Munn, 87, of Lincoln, passed away November 11, 2020. Born July 6, 1933 in Iconium, MO to Albert and Maude (Orfield) Smith. Retired Accountant. Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly.

Family members include her sons Don (Deborah) Munn, Topeka, KS and Dick (Debra) Munn, York; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Dan; brother Don Smith; sisters Etta Mae Hutchcraft and Mabel Hutchcraft.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly, NE 68462. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com