Helen Laurene Lane, 89, of Lincoln died February 8, 2020 at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, NE. Helen was born on September 1, 1930 in Shelton, NE to her parents Frank Lane and Theresa Mullen. She lived in San Diego, CA for many years where she excelled in her career as an accountant. Helen decided to return home for a second career helping her mom and auntie with the family farm. The three of them worked hard to keep the farm going that had been in the family for a couple of generations. Her Auntie passed away, and her mom died in a tragic car accident. Helen continued to toil on her own. Unfortunately, some very unscrupulous and immoral people who didn't have enough farmland already took Helen's. She did the right thing and retained a lawyer, but guess what, he was just as corrupt. So, she never got her family land back. Helen then began her third career spending all her time in the state law library at the State Capitol Building. She wrote her own legal briefs and case documents. She eventually won a judgement for malpractice against her lawyer for a substantial amount. But guess what, she never saw a dime. His hid all his assets. But all along Helen kept her Catholic faith and knew that she would be rewarded someday. That day has come!