October 28, 1927 - October 3, 2019
Helen L. Wiebers, 91, passed away quietly with family at her side, October 3rd, after a brief illness. She was born the second of two daughters to New York Central Railroad engineer Vern Atkinson and wife Attie (Ramsey) on October 28, 1927, in Hammond, IN. It was there where she attended Kenwood and Edison schools and later graduated from Hammond High School the spring of 1945 as WWII came to a close. She spent three semesters at Drake University in Des Moines, IA, before transferring to Indiana University in Bloomington, IN, where she completed a B.S. Degree in 1949, majoring in biology.
It was at IU where she met Herman A. Wiebers, of Kokomo, IN, subsequent to sorority-fraternity activities, and the two were married only months later on August 21, 1948, in Hammond. After Herm completed a master's degree the couple moved with two sons to Park Forest, IL, for a 6-year period where Herm worked in downtown Chicago. Helen and Herm were quite engaged as young adults in that community taking on various civic and church duties. With Herm accepting an executive position with Woodmen Accident & Life Co., a move to Lincoln, NE, occurred in 1957, where two daughters were born in the years that followed.In addition to many years spent as a devoted homemaker, Helen had a passion for and thus involved herself in neighborhood, community, school and church activities.
She was a Sunday school teacher, cub scout den mother as a younger adult, and with Herm they were involved in PTA and booster organizations. Helen was an avid member of and president of United Methodist Women, was quite active with Christian education for both children and adults, the food pantry, Bible study groups with a keen interest in the hidden history of early Christianity, and Book as well as Birthday Clubs at Saint Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
She was also a very active member of P.E.O. Chapter FX for decades. But very important to her were the 45+ years spent as a Bryan Hospital East volunteer from 1970 to 2016 in many capacities as well as president of that group's Board. Helen had a fondness for music dating back to her youth, with involvement in both band and orchestra extending into her collegiate years, she was accomplished on both the piano and clarinet.
Helen is remembered for the steadfast love she showed her husband, children and grandchildren, her dedication to friends, commitment to neighborhood and community and her time as well as generosity provided to various groups and organizations.
When husband Herm passed in May, 2018, he and Helen had been married just weeks short of 70 years. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Gus and Marcia (Lincoln), Dr. David and Andrea (Overland Park, KS), daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Tim Pickering (Hebron, NE), granddaughter and husband, Brianna (Pickering) and Kieffer Mumm (Lincoln), grandsons, Justin and Lachlan Pickering (Hebron); nieces and nephew. In addition to husband Herm, she was preceded in death by daughter, Edythe Ann Wiebers, and sister Verna Atkinson Voss.
Memorials may be directed to the Edythe Wiebers International Studies Program, c/o University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508, or Saint Paul United Methodist Church. Memorial service, 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 14th, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 12th & ‘M' Streets, Lincoln. Condolences online at roperandsons.com