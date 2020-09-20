× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 27, 1928 - September 16, 2020

Helen Joyce Chancellor, 91, born November 27, 1928, Carleton, NE, died September 16, 2020, Lincoln, NE. After high school, Helen worked as a school teacher near her hometown of Carleton, NE before moving to Lincoln and working at the First Continental Bank where she met her husband ‘the love of her life' Bob. Helen lived in Lincoln with her family where she was active in her church, Redeemer Lutheran. Her faith was an important part of her life.

The largest focus of Helen's life was her family. Her greatest joys were her boys, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Helen always lit up when a new baby came into the family. She was also the family caregiver giving of her time, talents, and home as the family (immediate and extended) came to Lincoln for care. Some of her favorite pastimes included, gardening, organizing collectibles, and various craft activities.