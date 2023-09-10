Helen Jean Striker Underhill

April 20, 2023

Helen Underhill passed away April 20, 2023 at Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene ID. She was born in Lincoln, NE to Doris (Roseberry) and Harold Striker.

Helen met Jim Underhill as teenagers and they knew right away it was meant to be. They were married in 1953. Jim Jr was born 15 months later, then came Rod, followed by Randy.

Helen worked for Stover's Candy as a packer. She was a school secretary for 20 years at Morley Elementary, where she was named Secretary of the Year in 1981. She was a member of Lincoln Public Schools Office Personnel and served as Vice President and President. She also served as President of the Nebraska Association of Office Personnel.

Helen and Jim went on the road as full-time RV'ers from 1990 to 2012. They worked at various camp grounds as park managers. In 2012 they sold their motor home, bought a park model and became full-time residents in Apache Junction AZ. Helen and Jim were married 63 years prior to his death in 2016.

Helen connected with her lifelong friend, Alvin Woznick in May 2021. They were married in December 2021. Alvin passed away in May 2022. Helen moved to Assisted Living in Coeur d'Alene in June 2022 to be near her son and daughter-in-law.

Helen is preceded in death by her brother Robert, husband Jim, son Jim Jr, and Alvin Woznick.

She is survived by her sister Judy, daughter-in-law Joanne, son Rod, daughter-in-law Marianne, and son Randy. Helen had 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial service at The Stables at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln NE on Saturday, September 16 at 3:00 PM. Dinner for family and friends to follow.