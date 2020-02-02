March 6, 1931 - January 26, 2020
Mrs. Helen I Kassing, age 88 passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Helen was born March 6, 1931 in Steinauer, Nebraska. Helen enjoyed gardening and her cats.
Preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers and sisters. Survived by brothers: James Conradt; Ken (Joan) Conradt; Frank (LuAnn) Conradt; sister Dorothy (Bob) Bell; cousin Pat (Martin) Wink and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:15 -10:15 AM at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, NE. A rosary at 10:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at Cathedral of the Risen Christ. lincolnfh.com.
