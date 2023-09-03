Helen F. Mealhow

August 18, 1928 – August 29, 2023

To honor Helen's wishes, her body has been donated to Creighton University Medical School for participation in the education of students and research studies.

Following completion of these endeavors, a memorial service will be held on the campus of Creighton University.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Congregational Church, 801 B Street, Lincoln, 68502 as well as to the Capital Humane Society Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 S. 70th, Lincoln, 68526.