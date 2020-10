Helen Emily Hartman, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Paxton, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. Visitation will be 1-6 pm with family greeting 4-6 pm (M.T.) Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala. A Graveside Service will be at 11 am (M.T.) Thursday, Oct. 22, in the Paxton Cemetery. drauckerfh.com