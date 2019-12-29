January 18, 1918 - December 23, 2019
Helen Elizabeth Weber, 101, died December 23rd, 2019. Born January 18, 1918 in Nehawka, Nebraska to Edwin and Anna Schomaker. Helen is remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, community servant, devout Presbyterian, and Cornhusker fan.
A graduate of the Bryan Memorial Hospital nursing program in 1939, Helen went on to complete her BS (NWU, 1961) and MS (UNL, 1970) in nursing. Over the course of a 46 year career, she worked in a variety of patient care and leadership positions at Bryan Memorial Hospital and the Lincoln Public Schools.
Notable among her many achievements were the receipt of the Hilda Maehling Fellowship to develop guidelines for school nursing and service as President of the Nebraska Nurses Association and Nebraska Department of School Nurses. Additionally, Helen was a committed volunteer with the Red Cross for over 50 years, traveling across the country on numerous occasions to assist with disaster aid.
Her years of service to nursing have been recognized with a multitude of awards, including the Service to Mankind Award from the University Sertoma Club.
Helen is survived by her son, Ralph Weber (Linda); grandchildren Heidi Burch (Steve), Erica, David (Carol), Emily Thompson (Ryan); and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Caitlin, Sara, Jack, Alexander, Violet, Makenzy. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; infant son Edwin; brother Verner Schomaker; and sister Mariana Nutzman.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Heritage Presbyterian Church, The Bryan Foundation for The Bryan College of Health Sciences and Eastmont Towers Foundation.