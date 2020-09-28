Helen E Frerking, age 68, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed from this world peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Helen was born June 21, 1952 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Edwin and Lillian Frerking. A child of God by baptism and conformation in the Lutheran Church. Helen attended High School at Lincoln Northeast. She was a printer at NBC Bank. Helen moved to Las Vegas in 1988; where she made many friends though her work in the Casino's. (WestWard Ho).

Helen returned home to Lincoln in 2008, to be with her family and friends. She worked as an assembler for Teledyne-ISCO until she retired in 2018. Helen joined a group of friends every week to do the newspaper crossword. At home Helen loved being with her cats feeding the birds and listening to music all day from County to Blues. She enjoyed getting dressed up and being out on the town. Helen was loved by many and will be missed. She is in God's hands. Heaven has a new star.