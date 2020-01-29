Helen Alberta (Freudenberg) Henke
Helen Alberta (Freudenberg) Henke

Helen Alberta (Freudenberg) Henke

January 26, 2020

Helen Alberta (Freudenberg) Henke, 91, of Syracuse. She passed away on January 26, 2020. She is survived by daughters: Patsy (Stephen) Meyer of Lincoln, Doris (Denis) Klausen of Boelus, Betty (Kevin) Colbert of Weeping Water. Grandchildren: Melanie Cathman, Tracy (Scott) Ensor, Ryan Klausen (Jamie Mills), Samantha Colbert (fiancé Amaury Navarro). Great-grandchildren: Braedon Cathman, Marcus & Shawnee Ensor. Sister, Gladys Kirchhoff and sister-in-law, Darlene Stutheit.

Funeral Services: Friday, January 31 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. Visitation: Thursday, January 30 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
9:00AM-9:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:30AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
511 7th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
