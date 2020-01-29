January 26, 2020
Helen Alberta (Freudenberg) Henke, 91, of Syracuse. She passed away on January 26, 2020. She is survived by daughters: Patsy (Stephen) Meyer of Lincoln, Doris (Denis) Klausen of Boelus, Betty (Kevin) Colbert of Weeping Water. Grandchildren: Melanie Cathman, Tracy (Scott) Ensor, Ryan Klausen (Jamie Mills), Samantha Colbert (fiancé Amaury Navarro). Great-grandchildren: Braedon Cathman, Marcus & Shawnee Ensor. Sister, Gladys Kirchhoff and sister-in-law, Darlene Stutheit.
Funeral Services: Friday, January 31 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. Visitation: Thursday, January 30 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
9:00AM-9:00PM
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
10:30AM
511 7th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446