Helen A. Ramold
View Comments

Helen A. Ramold

{{featured_button_text}}

Helen A. Ramold

July 18, 1921 - May 26, 2020

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Nebraska City with Pastor Keith Valenzuela officiating. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. Open visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Ramold, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News