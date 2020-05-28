Helen A. Ramold
July 18, 1921 - May 26, 2020
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Nebraska City with Pastor Keith Valenzuela officiating. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. Open visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.
To send flowers to the family of Helen Ramold, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.