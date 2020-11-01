Heidi Marie Hanson

Celebration of Heidi's Life Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:00am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Brookside Church (11607 M. Circle, Omaha, NE). Interment Voss Mohr. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Heidi's memory at a later date. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com