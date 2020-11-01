 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heidi Marie Hanson
View Comments

Heidi Marie Hanson

{{featured_button_text}}

Heidi Marie Hanson

October 3, 1994 - October 29, 2020

Survived by: Parents Michael & Carrie Hanson, Sister Samantha Brother Zachary, Grandpa Jack Borland, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Heidi's Life Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:00am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Brookside Church (11607 M. Circle, Omaha, NE). Interment Voss Mohr. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Heidi's memory at a later date. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News