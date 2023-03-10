Hector M. Sanchez

December 21, 1955 - March 6, 2023

Hector M. Sanchez, 67, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2023 at Bryan West Medical Center after a courageous battle against ALS. He was born December 21, 1955, to Consuelo and Benito M. Sanchez in Lincoln.

Hector is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane, son Rolando of Olathe, KS, daughter Sandra of New Haven, CT and three dogs, Bogey, Olive, and Luke; mother Consuelo Schuster of Lincoln; sisters Juanita Sanchez of North Carolina, Gloria Ryken (Gary) of Lincoln, and Dora Bright (Kevin Matulka) of Underwood, IA; 10 nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews among many other extended family members, dear friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his father, Benito Sanchez; and Duke, Tony, Cricket, Jack Russell, Lucille, and Charlie, his beloved canine companions.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial celebration of life on Wednesday, March 15th, at 10:00am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior, 6800 S 15th St., Lincoln, 68582. Pastor Kim Schreiner will serve as officiant. The Family also asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Humane Society or the Pius X Foundation.