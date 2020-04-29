Hazel Marie Scott

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Hazel is preceded in death by her Husband, Harry and Son, Rodney Scott. She is survived by her Daughter, Deb (Al) Wall; Grandchildren, Matt Wall, Steve (Samantha) Wall and 4 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. For more details, please visit www.lincolnccfh.com