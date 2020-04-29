Hazel Marie Scott
View Comments

Hazel Marie Scott

{{featured_button_text}}

January 19, 1925 - April 27, 2020

Hazel Marie (Rippe) Scott, 95, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Born January 19, 1925, in Ohiowa, Nebraska to John & Clara Rippe.

Hazel is preceded in death by her Husband, Harry and Son, Rodney Scott. She is survived by her Daughter, Deb (Al) Wall; Grandchildren, Matt Wall, Steve (Samantha) Wall and 4 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. For more details, please visit www.lincolnccfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Hazel Scott, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News