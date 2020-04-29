Hazel Marie Scott

January 19, 1925 - April 27, 2020
Hazel Marie (Rippe) Scott, 95, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Born January 19, 1925, in Ohiowa, Nebraska to John & Clara Rippe.
Hazel is preceded in death by her Husband, Harry and Son, Rodney Scott. She is survived by her Daughter, Deb (Al) Wall; Grandchildren, Matt Wall, Steve (Samantha) Wall and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service was held. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. For more details, please visit www.lincolnccfh.com
