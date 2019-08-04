January 30, 1925 - August 1, 2019
Hazel L Garbers, 94, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Hazel was born January 30, 1925 to Nick and Lena Kamm in Platte Center. Hazel loved the Lord and was an active member of Temple Baptist Church. Her hobbies included long walks, gardening, and cross stitch.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, four siblings, and parents. She is survived by her children Sandy (Jerry) Claunch and Dennis (Beth) Garbers, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am with a visitation one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, August 7, at Temple Baptist Church, 4940 Randolph Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Temple Baptist Church Remodel Fund.
To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Garbers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.