July 10, 1927 - October 29, 2019
Hazel Darline Tenopir of Lincoln passed away Monday, October 29, 2019 at Lancaster Manor in Lincoln. Born July 10, 1927 to William Lewis and Elizabeth Jane (Williams) Thelander. She met the love of her life, Marvin Bernard Tenopir, on a blind date and they were married on January 10, 1953. Hazel and Marvin had two children, Judy and Curtis, and they made Lincoln their home for 57 years. One of the greatest joys Hazel had was simply taking care of her family. Above all, she helped mold her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren into strong caring people, and showed them the true meaning of unconditional love and support that you get with a close family.
Hazel was preceded in death by husband Marvin, son Curtis, parents William and Elizabeth Thelander, and Thomas Feely. Hazel is survived by daughter Judy Petersen and husband Ron, granddaughter Erin Feely and her fiancé DJ Rieck, granddaughter Kelli Johnson and husband Denny, grandson Nathan Tenopir, great-grandchildren Trevin, Kamrin, and Corin Feely, and Charli and Brody Hendrickson, daughter-in-law Lou Ann Tenopir, and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Havelock United Methodist Church or to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com