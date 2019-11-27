Hazel C. Minster

July 20, 1921 - November 14, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hazel Minster, 98, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home at Burke Plaza in Lincoln NE. Born July 20, 1921 to Frederick and Mabel Coss in South New Berlin, NY. She retired in 1976, after 22 years as a secretary in the New York State school system. She moved to Lincoln in 1980, and worked as a secretary and Para-professional in the Lincoln Public School system for 15 years, before retiring in 1996.

Hazel belonged to Sheridan Lutheran Church. She volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital and was a member of Clown Alley #40 of Lincoln. Hazel was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Hazel is survived by her 2 children, Carmen Dawn Minster of Huntersville, NC, & John Frederick (Carolyn) Minster of Lincoln; sister Norma Birdsall of Palm Desert, CA. Hazel leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.

A celebration of Hazel's life will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00am, at Sheridan Lutheran Church. Memorials may be given to Special Olympics or donor's choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com