March 24, 2020
Harvey "Bud" Heald, III, age 83 of Pineville, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La. A memorial service for Mr. Bud will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Pineville, at 10:00 AM. Mr. Bud, as he was affectionately known around Pineville, First United Methodist Church, was deeply loved and appreciated. Whether it was every Sunday in The Path, FUMC's contemporary worship service, or the monthly meetings of the UMM (United Methodist Men), or the church's senior citizens' group, DMA (Don't Mention Age!), Mr. Bud was a beloved, faithful fixture.
Always recognizable in his favorite "N"(ebraska) baseball cap, his infectious smile, and sweet spirit, Mr. Bud will be missed. The Path, as will the UMM and DMA, continue to meet but none will quite be the same without the presence of our beloved Mr. Bud. Mr. Bud was a loving father and a strong supporter of his church, the Friends of the Alexandria Zoo and a foster grandparent to children at Pinecrest state school.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him including his two daughters, Stacey Heald (Jana) of Alexandria and Kerry Heald of Pineville and one sister, Sally Heald of Topeka, Kansas.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Heald family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
