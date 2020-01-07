Harry William Britain Jr.
Harry William Britain Jr.

Harry William Britain Jr.

Harry William Britain, Jr.

Born June 5, 1939 - January 4, 2020

US Air Force veteran. Survived by children, Jamie, Andrew and Tammy Britain, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; son, Billy; grandchildren; Erica Britain, Dylan Britain.

Graveside service 2:30 PM Thurs, 1/9/2020 Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 ‘O' St. Visitation 2 hours prior at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. www.lincolnccfh.com

