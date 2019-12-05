Harry W. Burkey, age of 90, died on November 30, 2019. Harry was born in Milford, Nebraska, to William and Evangeline Burkey. He attended Lincoln High, Lincoln School of Commerce and graduated from Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California. He worked for Swift Adhesives, a division of Reichold Chemical. He retired as the regional manager of the west coast area. In retirement, he pursued his passion for golf. Playing every weekday, he enjoyed Mahoney, Crooked Creek, and Holmes Park. As a true Husker fan, he held season football tickets.