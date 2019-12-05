November 30, 2019
Harry W. Burkey, age of 90, died on November 30, 2019. Harry was born in Milford, Nebraska, to William and Evangeline Burkey. He attended Lincoln High, Lincoln School of Commerce and graduated from Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California. He worked for Swift Adhesives, a division of Reichold Chemical. He retired as the regional manager of the west coast area. In retirement, he pursued his passion for golf. Playing every weekday, he enjoyed Mahoney, Crooked Creek, and Holmes Park. As a true Husker fan, he held season football tickets.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evangeline Burkey, sister Marjorie Danekas, grandson Matthew Wingstedt, and daughter-in-law Belen Burkey. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sharlet Burkey, his children Greg Burkey, Kiley Wingstedt and husband William, Sandra Ratzlaff and husband Allen. Surviving siblings are sister Vyral Brown and brother Steve Burkey. Grandchildren include Rachel Kriz and husband Ryan, Zachary Ratzlaff, Gabriel Ratzlaff and wife Mardi, and Claire Kane and husband Mike. He left behind four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.