October 18, 1935 - July 1, 2020
Harry O. Barr, 84, of Raymond, passed away July 1, 2020. Born October 18, 1935 in Clarinda, IA to Hal and Nell (Hartstack) Barr. Harry was a founding member of Duncan Aviation, where he worked for over 50 years. He was an accomplished pilot who flew airplanes, helicopters, and jets. He was the 17th pilot to be type-rated in the Learjet. He also flew helicopters and airplanes in support of the Minuteman missile project and to support infrastructure development and firefighting in Alaska.
He was a member of Holy Savior Lutheran Church, Midwest Aerobatic Club, Warbirds of America, IAC International Aerobatic Club, and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association.
Family members include his son J.B. (Julie) Barr, Papillion; grandchildren Noah and Luke Barr, Harrison and Drew Clanton; sister Barb (Lyle) Nothwehr, Clarinda, IA; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara; daughter Chandra Clanton; brothers Robert and Lowell Barr.
Memorials may be given to the Midwest Aerobatic Club or MAC80, 408 N Clay, Clay Center, NE 68933. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
