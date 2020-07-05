Harry O. Barr, 84, of Raymond, passed away July 1, 2020. Born October 18, 1935 in Clarinda, IA to Hal and Nell (Hartstack) Barr. Harry was a founding member of Duncan Aviation, where he worked for over 50 years. He was an accomplished pilot who flew airplanes, helicopters, and jets. He was the 17th pilot to be type-rated in the Learjet. He also flew helicopters and airplanes in support of the Minuteman missile project and to support infrastructure development and firefighting in Alaska.