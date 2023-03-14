Harry Leon Chaffin

December 7, 1941 - March 11, 2023

Harry Leon Chaffin, 81, of Palmyra passed away March 11, 2023. Born December 7, 1941, in Alva, OK to Ernest and Anna (Bergner) Chaffin.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carl Leonard, Charles and Clyde. He is survived by his wife or 59½ years, Karin; children Glenda (Jeff) Beckman and Brian (Teresa) Chaffin; grandchildren Amanda (Kyle) Boyle, Heather (Dustin) Marek, Isabella Chaffin, Zemua Baptista, Elise Chaffin, and Camden Chaffin; great-grandchildren Barrett, Braxton, Kaydence, and Ella.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday (3-16-23) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Burial in the Cheney Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Visitation with family present from 5-7 pm Wednesday (3-15-23) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials to Palmyra Fire & Rescue or Palmyra Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com