April 26, 1939 - April 14, 2020

Harry Edward Stewart, 80, of Lincoln, was born on April 26, 1939 to Frank and Francis (Wilson) Stewart in Niobrara, Nebraska Harry become Niobrara High School's first athlete to win the Nebraska Sports Writer's Award for "All-Star State Player” in 1957. Harry was a Lancaster County Deputy for 40 years.

Harry Stewart is survived by children, Anna (Rey) Alcalde, Teresa (Kurt), Sean (Katherine) Stewart, Stephanie Stewart (Kyle Dietz), 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; brother, Lonnie Stewart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; parents, Frank and Francis Stewart; sister, Kris Ann.

A formal memorial service for Harry will be held later in September 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Venmo@Anna-Alcalde, establishing a scholarship. If you have a personal story to share about our beloved Harry Stewart, please email annaalcaldeartist@gmail.com. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com

