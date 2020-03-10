November 1, 1938 - March 7, 2020
Harry D. Pleasant, 81, of Lincoln, died on 3/7/2020. Born on 11/1/1938 in Hannibal, MO, to Harry William and Iola (Clark) Pleasant. Harry was an avid sports fan and a member of the Machinist Union and National Bowlers Association.
Family members include his wife of 53 years, Phyllis; children, Michael Pleasant, Julie (Joe) Pleasant Byler, Ronald Dale (Tammy) Pleasant, Deanne Lea Pleasant; sister, Jacquele Collins; sister-in-law, Delta Wiedmam; 6 Grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: Thursday 3/12/2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill), Rev. Dr. David Lux officiating. Visitation: Wednesday 3/11/2020 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com