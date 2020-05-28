× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harriet Helen Reinsch

November 14, 1946 - May 26, 2020

Former Hastings resident Harriet Helen Reinsch, 73, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at BryanLGH Medical Center West, Lincoln, NE, following a short illness. Harriet was born on November 14, 1946, in York, NE. She was the youngest child of Francis and Amolia (Merrell) Kimbrough of Geneva, NE. She grew up on the family farm and attended Geneva Public Schools from kindergarten through high school. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after graduating high school in 1964. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education at the University of Nebraska Kearney followed by a master's degree.

She married Robert Reinsch of Geneva, NE, on September 3, 1966. After Robert's military service in Chicago, IL, they settled in Hastings, NE, where they lived for 42 years. Harriet began her teaching career in Bladen, NE, for one year and went on to teach at Adams County District 33 until she retired in 2007. Robert and Harriet moved to Lincoln, NE, in 2011 to be closer to their family following Robert's retirement.