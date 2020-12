Harold Oscar Deinert, age 93 years, of Seward, NE formerly of rural Emerald, born March 26, 1927, passed away December 21, 2020. Visitation: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pleasant Dale, NE with Pastor Tim Gall officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: St. Johns Cemetery rural Emerald. Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com