July 18, 1932 - April 5, 2020

Harold Matthes of Lincoln, NE passed away April 5, 2020. He was born July 18, 1932 to Carl and Marie (Borgmann) Matthes in Garland, NE. Harold attend school at St. John's Lutheran School, Seward, Seward High School and attended the National Business Institute. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Korea.

Harold's career started as a Real Estate Broker and then for 30 years was with the Veteran's Administration in the Loan Guaranty Division. Harold had a great passion for the out-of-doors. He loved to fish, hunt, trap and work outdoors on the acreage. He was always willing to help others and he found great satisfaction in doing so.

He is survived by his wife, Carole; daughters, Chris Barnett and Susan Saxton; grandchildren, James and Catherine Barnett, Krista and Kaley Hinrichs; brother-in-law, George Firchow and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon; sister, LaVerne Fuchshuher.

His faith, his family, and his service to others were the foundation of Harold's being. A private family service is to be held. Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church or to the family for future designation. Condolences may be given online at lincolnfh.com.

