Harold L. Shaw

July 11, 1931 - September 10, 2023

Harold L. “Bud” Shaw, 92, of Lincoln, died September 10, 2023.

Born July 11, 1931, in York, NE, Bud worked over 40 years in Lincoln for Burlington Northern Railroad in maintenance. He served in Nebraska Army National Guard as a Blacksmith Specialist 4.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents George and Lillie Shaw; brother Wendell Shaw; sister Marjorie Ehlers; wife Lila Shaw, and grand daughter Katie Nissen. He is survived by his daughters Pam (Tim) Nissen and Rhonda Shaw of Lincoln; grand daughters Joy (Erik) Beitzel of Duluth, MN, Averi (Sean) Badeer of Aurora, CO and Ally (James) Yong of San Antonio, TX and great grand children Ingrid, Greta, and Karl Beitzel, and Novella, Novel, and Stephen Badeer.

Bud loved dogs, wood working, husker baseball and fishing.

Graveside service is November 22, 2023, 10:30 am, at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams St., Lincoln, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Food Bank of Lincoln, 1221 Kingbird Rd., Lincoln, NE, or Capital Humane Society Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 So. 70th St., Lincoln, NE.

