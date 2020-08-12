× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 6, 2020

Harold (Jack) Fynbu, 75, of Lincoln, died August 6, 2020 in Lincoln. Jack retired from the city of Lincoln as a heavy equipment mechanic. Jack was a loving husband, parent, grandparent and great-grandparent. Jack's passions included classic cars, hot rods and car shows. He was a member of numerous car clubs throughout the years and made a great number of good friendships.

Jack was married to Janice Decker with whom had five children: Johnny (Bolla) Fynbu, Jerry (Kitty) Fynbu, Joey (Jennifer) Fynbu, Jackie (Pat) Bertwell. On May 21st 1983, married Edith (Lutje) Fynbu whom had five children: Lorraina Lutje, DJ Lutje, Caryl Kermmoade, Larry Kermmoade & Daryl Kermmoade. Jack was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by parents Leah and Harold Fynbu, son Jeffrey Fynbu, granddaughter Jasmin Kermmoade, & great-grandson Lucas Bertwell.

Memorial service: Saturday, August, 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Southview Baptist Church 3434 S. 13th St. Lincoln, NE 68502. (Masks required) Followed by a funeral procession at 11:00 am to Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Everyone welcome to be a part of procession if not attending the church service. Please gather in church parking lot prior to 11:00 am for procession. Hot Rods welcome (but not required) to cruise along.

