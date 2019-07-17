June 9, 1924 - July 15, 2019
Harold D. Hetherington, 95, of Lincoln, passed away July 15, 2019. He was born June 9, 1924 in the Burlington depot at Hollis, Kansas. He was a member of the American Management Society and a lifelong Mason. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Cushman Motors after 33 years. He enjoyed traveling, trains, and taking care of his yard. Above all, he loved his family will be remembered as one of the kindest people you ever met.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin (Diane) Hetherington and Harold “Skip” (Susan) Hetherington Jr; his sister, Marilyn Schneider; eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, John Chappell; as well as two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Augusta; wife Helen, daughter Sharon, great-granddaughter Halie Lorenz as well as three sisters, Mae, Lola and Ruth and a brother, Leroy.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to Tabitha Journey House.