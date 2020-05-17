× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 4, 1928 - May 15, 2020

Harold Hergenrader, 92, rural Davey, passed away on May 15, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born on February 4, 1928, near Raymond, NE, to Henry and Elizabeth (Schneider) Hergenrader. Harold was a lifelong farmer, but most important, was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter, Karen (Duane) Edstrom, granddaughters, Melissa Kerr and Kristin Edstrom, grandson, Daniel Edstrom, great-granddaughters Victoria and Samantha Kerr and Lilah Edstrom, great-grandson, Alex Kerr; daughter-in-law Cindy Hergenrader. Preceded in death by his parents, son Steven, 1 brother and 4 sisters.

Private family graveside services. Burial will take place in the Tothill Cemetery, Davey, NE. Visitation: 1:00-5:00. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com

