Harold George Chaffee

Born June 6, 1926, in Littleton, Colorado to Franklin George Chaffee and Lela Mae (nee Hunt). Harold, the youngest son of eight, lived in various places throughout the Denver area, graduating from Englewood High School in May of 1944. Immediately he and several classmates joined the US Navy where he trained as a SeaBee, building airfields in the Philippines. After the war, he entered college at Colorado A& M, present-day Colorado State University. While there, he played on the football team as a quarterback and kicker, a nationally ranked punter, Harold had offers to play professionally. Harold graduated with an education degree and began his teaching and coaching career in Holyoke, Colorado, later teaching and coaching in Cozad and Sidney, Nebraska. He coached twice in the Shrine Bowl, once as an assistant and as a head coach, later officiating a Shrine game.

In 1967 he began his coaching career at Nebraska Wesleyan University. And what a career- a Coaching Legacy- it was! Between 1967-1994 Harold served NWU wherever he was needed: six years as the Athletic Director, and many others as head and assistant coach in football, track and field, cross country, tennis, and golf. While head football coach, he led the program to 55 wins and a NIAC championship in 1976. As head golf coach he coached the team to five NIAC titles and finished in the top 20 at the NCAA Division II Championships three times. He loved to play golf, continuing to play well into his 80s, and Harold never stopped coaching golf - always willing to share tips with every golfing partner he had! Harold was inducted into the NWU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1990, and Nebraska Wesleyan University named a practice field after him in 2003. Harold was active in the Capitol City Kiwanis and a faithful member of Southgate United Methodist Church.